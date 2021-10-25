Conversation around race continues as Day 8 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial ends

ABC’s Alex Presha speaks with attorneys Bernarda Villalona and Channa Lloyd, and The Current's managing editor, Margaret Coker, discusses how race relations affect the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live