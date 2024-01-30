Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh will not get new trial

A South Carolina judge ruled actions by a court clerk did not change the outcome of the case, as Murdaugh claims. ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire has more.

January 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live