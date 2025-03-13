Cop delivers pizza when delivery driver sees 8-foot gator hiding

The incident occurred on Sunday in Bradenton, Florida, when police were responding to a report of an 8-foot alligator wandering through the neighborhood, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

March 13, 2025

