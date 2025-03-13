Cop delivers pizza when delivery driver sees 8-foot gator hiding
The incident occurred on Sunday in Bradenton, Florida, when police were responding to a report of an 8-foot alligator wandering through the neighborhood, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
March 13, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Cross country storm brings flash flooding danger to West Coast30 minutes ago
Millions under threat as major storm moves across the country29 minutes ago
Clock ticks down to government shutdown deadline32 minutes ago
Inflation up less than expected last month18 minutes ago
Track star who hit opponent in head with baton faces assault and battery charge2 hours ago
Cop delivers pizza when delivery driver sees 8-foot gator hiding1 hour ago
Trade war escalates as EU and Canada hit back with retaliatory tariffsMar 12, 2025
DR authorities deny that missing student’s male friend is a person of interestMar 12, 2025
Department of Education cuts nearly 50% of staff, over 1,300 workersMar 12, 2025
NYC demonstrators call for release of Palestinian activist Mahmoud KhalilMar 12, 2025
Mother trapped in car for nearly a week survives after crashing into ditch1 hour ago
SpaceX mission to bring home Starliner astronauts postponed due to hydraulic issueMar 12, 2025
Fmr. Education Secretary on massive cuts to Dept. of Education workforceMar 12, 2025
Students say DOGE Cuts to Native American schools threaten health and safetyMar 12, 2025
Humans and elephants increasingly compete for food and space in parts of AfricaMar 12, 2025
By The Numbers: Inflation, rent increases and egg prices, oh my!Mar 12, 2025
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates to debate about Trump, Musk and key issuesMar 12, 2025
Death of Kentucky teen sparks investigation in possible sextortion schemeMar 12, 2025
House Democrats pressure Senate colleagues to vote 'no' on funding billMar 12, 2025
President Trump says ceasefire proposal with Ukraine is ‘up to Russia now’Mar 12, 2025
Putin ‘under pressure’ to accept ceasefire: Former CIA officialMar 12, 2025
How to keep your money safe amid a volatile marketMar 12, 2025
New tariffs take effect as Trump’s trade war ramps upMar 12, 2025
Tariffs will bring ‘significantly higher prices’ to US: Former commerce officialMar 12, 2025
Trump weighs in on Department of Education cutsMar 12, 2025
Judge to consider blocking mass firings of government employeesMar 12, 2025
Ukraine agrees to tentative US proposal for 30-day ceasefire with RussiaMar 12, 2025
War correspondent details ‘heartbreaking’ violence in war-torn SyriaMar 12, 2025
What to know about new Southwest checked bag feesMar 12, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022