Cop who was fired after Parkland shooting will get his job back: Union

Sgt. Brian Miller was one of four officers who were fired last year after an investigation deemed they had "neglected their duties" during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
0:25 | 05/14/20

Transcript for Cop who was fired after Parkland shooting will get his job back: Union
If it isn't triggered by the date and determination. The statue and it's incorporated by reference to reflect important thing is very clear. That they have to complete the investigation. And it buys the officer of the proposed disciplinary action. Within a 180 days they didn't complete the investigation. Before they advised him of the proposed disciplinary action.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

