Transcript for Coronavirus: What you need to know

We want to begin. With ABC news chief medical correspondent doctor Jan Ashton we're a safe distance from each other per usual we're following the guidelines but this is such. A fast moving story to tell us where we are exactly. Against this virus run out as you know it's changing day by day hour by hour so much is known. A lot more is unknown I think it continues to be important to stay with what's known and what's not known. You know right now I can to big focus is on testing as that gets rolled out throughout the country. Huge differences Amy steep price stayed. Area by area is sometimes the turnaround time can be as short as six or eight hours sometimes it can be. Six. So we're gonna watch that be more implemented we have to be able to test more people on eventually were going to be able to move to blood tests to see if you've been exposed. So that's one of the big areas today speaking of exposure Jen there is new signs today about just how long this virus can live on surfaces right now big qualifier Amy this test was done in a laboratory setting so not the kind of environments that we could consider to be real life but it shows a big range depending on the surface depending on humidity depending on temperature of anywhere. As short as three to four hours up to three days so again that's why disinfecting those hot spots is so important the other thing that came out of that study. Is that the particles of this virus. Can in this in these conditions linger in the air for a couple of hours. That does not yet mean this is an air borne virus they're big viral particles their heavy they tend to fall to the ground after a few hours so. It's still considered to be spread by what we call respiratory droplets. And contact with so important to cover those costs 100%.

