-
Now Playing: 5 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in New York state
-
Now Playing: New York’s response to the coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus cases double in New York
-
Now Playing: New coronavirus cases emerging in several states
-
Now Playing: Tennessee residents work to pick up the pieces after deadly tornadoes
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 5, 2020
-
Now Playing: Lori Vallow is being extradited back to her home state of Idaho
-
Now Playing: Precautions to take at work during the coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus cases in New York state double to at least 22
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship idles off the California coast over coronavirus fears
-
Now Playing: Tennessee tornado victims die side by side after 58 years of marriage
-
Now Playing: Commuter train hits car in LA
-
Now Playing: Violent police arrest raises questions
-
Now Playing: FBI asking for photos of missing children in Idaho
-
Now Playing: Man who complained of breathing difficulties while being arrested dies
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein moved to Rikers Island
-
Now Playing: Survivors allege sexual abuse by late University of Michigan doctor
-
Now Playing: Mike Pence visits 3M plant
-
Now Playing: Seattle ‘quieter’ amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Sen. Chuck Schumer calls out Supreme Court