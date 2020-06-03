Coronavirus cases in New York state double to at least 22

More
At least 18 cases can be traced back to one man, leading officials to order at least 1,000 people to self-quarantine.
1:11 | 03/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus cases in New York state double to at least 22

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"At least 18 cases can be traced back to one man, leading officials to order at least 1,000 people to self-quarantine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69422442","title":"Coronavirus cases in New York state double to at least 22","url":"/US/video/coronavirus-cases-york-state-double-22-69422442"}