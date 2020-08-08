Transcript for Coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths increase in US

The United States quickly approaching a grim milestone a five million cases of corona virus. The nation marking 2000 more debts and a 24 hour period for the first time since may. California now passing 101000 deaths and in Georgia. A heart breaking loss. A seven year old African American boy with no underlying conditions dying from the virus a CDC report finding staggering racial disparities among children. The data showing black children with Kuby nineteen were hospitalized five times as often as white children. And Hispanic children eight times as often as whites with more than half the country seeing an increase in hospitalizations and deaths. More states are imposing new restrictions politely closing Wahoo beaches or didn't limiting interstate travel in Massachusetts cutting gathering sizes in half. People are simply not being responsible. About face coverings social distancing. Or any of the major. Metrics and. However hundreds of thousands of bikers are converging on Sturgis, South Dakota to the city's annual motorcycle rally. Officials they're promising when the rally ends next weekend there will be mass testing available for residents across the country at school districts look to reopen safely. They are grappling with tough decisions. I think about what it's either there in an environment that there exposed and and you know what. What they've procedures. The University of Washington releasing a dire projection. A possible death told reaching nearly 300000. By December. Unless more people Wear masks doctorate that he felt he is urging Americans to unify behind these basic health practices it is cautiously optimistic about a vaccine we could go into the fold in the winter. Coming out of it looking good vaccine expert doctor Paul off it is on the FDA's advisory panel. He says testing procedures must be followed before any vaccine can be deemed safe. If it's tested 1000 people police say let's send these out back and preventing this disease. Modern conspiracies keep my. I'll keep you keep your eye and I think the benefits clearly outweigh the risks. A new Gallup poll released on Friday shows 65% of Americans would get a vaccine if it were FDA approved and three. But more than a third of those polled would not be willing to get vaccinated. How it's portrayed ABC news Washington.

