-
Now Playing: Nearly 600 children contract illness linked to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 nears 20 million cases worldwide
-
Now Playing: Father frantically digs through debris to save 7-year old daughter
-
Now Playing: Desperate search continues for Kansas mother
-
Now Playing: Rape suspect released from jail kills victim, authorities say
-
Now Playing: Spider lightning flashes across night sky in Texas
-
Now Playing: Cars drive through waterlogged road
-
Now Playing: Trump signs 4 coronavirus relief executive orders
-
Now Playing: Goose gets excited upon owner’s return
-
Now Playing: Time-lapse video shows clouds spilling over mountains
-
Now Playing: 5 dead in suspected arson fire in Denver
-
Now Playing: New severe weather threat in Midwest
-
Now Playing: Harrowing rescue caught on tape
-
Now Playing: PPP is ending, so what’s next for small business owners?
-
Now Playing: School safety protocols vary across the country
-
Now Playing: Texas Tech fires its women's basketball coach over abuse allegations
-
Now Playing: Former LA Angels employee charged in Tyler Skaggs case
-
Now Playing: Small businesses and unemployed Americans on the brink
-
Now Playing: Trump administration addresses election meddling