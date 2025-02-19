Coroner on ‘huge’ discovery after reopening serial killer case

The ABC Studios four-part series "The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer" follows coroner Jeff Jellison and his team as they investigate the victims of Herbert Baumeister.

February 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live