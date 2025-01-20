Costco's unionized workers vote to authorize nationwide strike
Teamsters union members working at Costco Wholesale locations across the country voted to authorize a strike on Sunday, with more than 85% of members in favor of hitting the picket lines.
January 20, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Trump prepares for return to the White House1 hour ago
Trump prepares plans for Day 1 of new administration1 hour ago
Inside Donald Trump’s political comeback as he returns to the White House1 hour ago
Trump supporters brave cold for inauguration festivities1 hour ago
Biden issues preemptive pardons for Jan. 6 committee members1 hour ago
TikTok returns to life in US after Trump vows to take action1 hour ago
First hostages come home as Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect1 hour ago
Snow storm and low temperatures slams Northeast1 hour ago
Biggest moments from NFL divisional round playoffs1 hour ago
Melania Trump reveals priorities as she returns to the White House32 minutes ago
All eyes on Melania Trump's style and the message it sends10 minutes ago
Trump, Vance senior adviser on Trump’s day 1 actions16 minutes ago
Security increases for Trump's inauguration41 minutes ago
CDC warns of rising respiratory illnesses4 minutes ago
Bernice King encourages people to remember her father's teachings2 hours ago
Trump administration: Immigration plans ‘under review’Jan 19, 2025
3 Israeli hostages released from HamasJan 19, 2025
Trump promises executive orders on his first dayJan 19, 2025
First phase of Israel-Hamas ceasefire in effectJan 19, 2025
Biden tells South Carolina congregation to 'keep the faith'Jan 19, 2025
Israel receives first three hostages in ceasefire dealJan 19, 2025
Biden team is being ‘transparent and supportive’ with Trump on hostage deal: FinerJan 19, 2025
Bird flu detected at Georgia poultry facilityJan 19, 2025
California area reopened amid new fire threatJan 18, 2025
Sources: ICE raids to start as soon as TuesdayJan 18, 2025
Trump to consider 90-day extension for TikTok as nationwide ban loomsJan 18, 2025
DC scrambles to move Trump’s inauguration indoorsJan 18, 2025
The latest on celebrity legal casesJan 18, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022