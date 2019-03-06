Transcript for Couple dies mysteriously during Fiji vacation

A Fort Worth couple set off to Fiji for a trip of a lifetime that didn't make it back. David and Michelle Paul died suddenly and unexpectedly. One day before they were scheduled to return home. Their family back in the US now coping with the tragic loss. To turn your sister in law told ABC news about a devastating call. They knew something was going on. And in their body hadn't was able to get to the hospital. The couple became sick sometime between may 22 and 25. The family says early indications point to some type of virus strong enough to -- there it 82 young healthy people. A Michelle apparently died first. And although there were plans to transport David to Australia for further treatment. He died before that happened. A US State Department official confirmed the death to the family the cause still under investigation. Officials say the couple's remains cannot be returned to the US until the investigation is complete. They leave behind two young children in the care of their families and their dog snowy. We know that Michelle and the editor. Our whip up in Italy. The US embassy in Fiji did not comment to ABC news on the pulse is that specifically. But that the government had been warning of a dangerous flu season is just heating the region. I mean occurred at ABC news Los Angeles.

