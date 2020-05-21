Transcript for Couple enjoys romantic dinner on back of their truck

Talk about dining out fresh out. How could says. The hang out cool as president so much nicer tonight than the last time you guys did this. Yet cellmark rappers they aren't toward tree about Apple's SI love that you guys did this will be. Those words but. Well. Not least Oyster Bay goods. Now did they just start though and take them. Or had they don't backpack. Cut claw attack but you guys are on the cutting edge. I right it's saying yes I'm gonna get a couple stills. But I. They Dow up. He's at brilliant. But. Well. And I showed the pictures and I'm like it was not his place in the latest was today. Than lethal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.