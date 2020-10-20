Couple rescued after crash sends car into Long Island canal More A chain-reaction crash sent a couple in their 70s plunging into a Long Island canal, from which they were rescued by police and good Samaritans. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Couple rescued after crash sends car into Long Island canal Yeah. Yeah. Okay. Yeah. Okay. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"A chain-reaction crash sent a couple in their 70s plunging into a Long Island canal, from which they were rescued by police and good Samaritans.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73716218","title":"Couple rescued after crash sends car into Long Island canal","url":"/US/video/couple-rescued-crash-sends-car-long-island-canal-73716218"}