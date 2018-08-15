Transcript for Couple rescued from ice cave after nearly 2 days

Allowing young couple from Idaho is recovering. After getting trapped in ice cave for nearly two days yet the couple say they got lost and the ice cave near Jackson Hole Wyoming. Jessica and Spencer Christians and burned their backpacks and even Spencer's knee brace to try to stay warm. The water they say was nearly too cold to drink. The couple left their one year old daughter with her grandmother and say that thinking of the child help them survive. Which is half fall. Full. They can each other and trust each other's instinct so we'll time. A lot a lot of violent views and I don't wanna leave for our alone. And was sent a lot. Yet so we understood each other and we understand that we had to stay as positive pop as possible and not. Keep each other negative. Yeah some. And given that feeder if you give into the fear that dark. Time noble panic and you've there's no way at some point. The grandmother called police after the couple failed to return to rescue workers found them deep inside the cave behind a water fall. Both Spencer Jessica recovering from hypothermia he can hear their incredible story later this morning on Good Morning America.

