Transcript for Couple in viral-video arrest confront mayor

Now to Phoenix where a community meeting about the police response to an alleged shoplifting incident turned into a wider discussion about police brutality. The father involved in the incidence in which police pointed their guns at his pregnant wife and young daughter. Said his family is lucky to be alive the mayor says she sick over the case. And many in the crowd of more than 22000. Residents last night used the meeting to address other frustrations with the city's police department. Something has to be done. That this never happening again. I am listening to what you said act and though the group hasn't put it that everyone happy and after this meeting. The police chief there was booed when she said real change starts with the whole community not just police now. The mayor announced that all nearly all officers will Wear body cameras by the end of the summer.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.