Court adjourned in Trump defamation trial due to sick juror

The early adjournment came due to a juror feeling sick. Meanwhile, Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, said she had dinner with her parents three days ago and now they have COVID-19.

January 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live