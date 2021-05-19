The nation’s highest court has agreed to hear an abortion rights case that directly challenges Roe v. Wade, which has been the law of the land for nearly half a century.

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer discusses the Supreme Court agreeing to hear arguments on Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks, the most significant challenge to Roe v. Wade in a generation.

The Breakdown: US to share millions more vaccine doses with the world

Plus, the Supreme Court takes up a key abortion case, and a former officer accused of killing Daunte Wright appears in court.