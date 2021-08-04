Former courtroom rivals united forever by organ donation

More
ABC News’ Kaylee Hartung reports on two attorneys who went from courtroom rivals to lifelong friends brought together by tragedy.
8:15 | 04/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former courtroom rivals united forever by organ donation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:15","description":"ABC News’ Kaylee Hartung reports on two attorneys who went from courtroom rivals to lifelong friends brought together by tragedy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76934434","title":"Former courtroom rivals united forever by organ donation","url":"/US/video/courtroom-rivals-united-forever-organ-donation-76934434"}