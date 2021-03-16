Transcript for COVID-19 cases linked to wrestling tournament in New Hampshire, health officials say

Tonight the state Department of Health and Human Services is warning anyone who was at this facility on March 6 that they may have been exposed to cope in nineteen. Officials say multiple cases of the virus are associated with the king of the mat wrestling tournament. Which was held at the rim sports complex in Hampton. Contact tracing is underway but the state says it's alerting the public because there may be others who were at that facility on Saturday march 6. Between 5 AM and 10 PM. Health officials say anyone who took part in or attended deterred him it should get tested. Last month on the king of the mat wrestling FaceBook page a post read we will be asking anyone that is coming from outside the New England area to quarantine. Before traveling here into get a Coca test three days prior to march 6. The rim sports complex in Hampton says the wrestling promoter contacted every program and official who was involved on that day and says quote. Upon hearing that news the written sports complex has taken the necessary steps to sanitize and disinfect our entire facility. Over the past year we have worked tirelessly with the New Hampshire task force. In writing the proper protocols for amateur sports it will cooperate with the state fully to ensure a safe environment for all our customers.

