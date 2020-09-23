-
Now Playing: Selena Gomez opens up about mental health battle
-
Now Playing: Back to school and your child’s mental health
-
Now Playing: Tips for coping with mental health issues during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Wisconsin declares public health emergency over COVID-19 ‘surge’
-
Now Playing: US hits 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in six months
-
Now Playing: What we can learn from Europe’s COVID-19 2nd wave
-
Now Playing: Should you avoid cash and coins during the pandemic?
-
Now Playing: How cruise ships are setting sail safely during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus: 6 months later
-
Now Playing: Cornell University gives exclusive look at how it has contained COVID-19
-
Now Playing: CDC under fire after walking back guidance on how virus spreads
-
Now Playing: U.S. COVID-19 death toll nears 200,000, CDC revises guidance
-
Now Playing: Here’s the plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
-
Now Playing: Are we prepared for COVID-19 and flu season?
-
Now Playing: Can we reach herd immunity without a vaccine?
-
Now Playing: How to stay safe from COVID-19 in public places
-
Now Playing: US coronavirus death toll nears 200,000
-
Now Playing: US approaching 200,000 deaths from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: 53% of Americans do not trust Trump to confirm safety of vaccine