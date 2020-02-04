COVID-19 empties out New York

More
ABC News' David Wright reports on how the disease has turned one of the biggest tourist destinations into a ghost town, and New Yorkers' continued struggle against COVID-19.
6:11 | 04/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 empties out New York

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:11","description":"ABC News' David Wright reports on how the disease has turned one of the biggest tourist destinations into a ghost town, and New Yorkers' continued struggle against COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69925947","title":"COVID-19 empties out New York","url":"/US/video/covid-19-empties-york-69925947"}