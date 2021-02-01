COVID-19 patient leaves hospital on New Year’s Eve

More
Lisa Martin spent more than three months at Memorial Satilla Health in Georgia.
0:33 | 01/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 patient leaves hospital on New Year’s Eve
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"Lisa Martin spent more than three months at Memorial Satilla Health in Georgia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75017012","title":"COVID-19 patient leaves hospital on New Year’s Eve","url":"/US/video/covid-19-patient-leaves-hospital-years-eve-75017012"}