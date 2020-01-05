Transcript for COVID-19 sparks rent strikes

But US unemployment claims topping thirty million plenty of people across the country are struggling to pay their bills and today of course the first of the month many. Were out of work are unable to make rent. Well now tenants in cities across the country are organizing and calling on their state and local leaders take cancel rent for the duration of this economic slowdown caused by the corona virus. NBC's will car has the story. It's the first of the month the time when so many start counting their dollars making sure they have enough to pay rent including daddy man. He's been cooking professionally for eight years and recently lost her job at a Brooklyn restaurant. I'll be able to make grand. Maximum but after that it's certainly doesn't kick in then we definitely enjoyable. Thirty million Americans have filed for unemployment since mid march leaving many filled with anxiety. Not knowing when don't get that next chat. That's fourteen win strikes across the country. The New York to Minneapolis we did here in Los Angeles. I'm stunned at the same choice up. You don't pay the rent and I'm left without not get no money for food or other essential goods. After losing his job in March Manuel Antonio Rodriguez joined a socially distant protest in Los Angeles this week. Asking the mayor to cancel her in for May. And so many of us here aipac to make that position whether we're gonna use up a little bit of money that we have to. On rents are aware that we should save it for medicine for food and other essential needs right now. It was not a pilot the landlord that the eyewitness banks. Who need to understand that they were about that about ten years ago and now it we need a bailout for the working people. Others like Alex Mercer day who also lost his job in March that teamed up with tenants in their buildings to forgo their rent payments together. There are people. I've been talking to doubters say they need their medicine it and you know. Trying to force them to pay rent are putting a situation where they feel like they need to pay rent over it their medicine this is just ridiculous. The ringers aren't the only ones struggling landlords have bills to pay to. I can I have to read to anybody but I want to recognize people. So everybody that's in my complex. I adore I'm still shy of April's rent on summit. But I understand I mean they usually great Darryl Marsha Hinton building with six tenants in Los Angeles they've got two months. Total. My mortgage. If I have to come up with a myself not to mention water. Power. Sue age. Gardner. Across the country dual patchwork policies for housing protection greeting widespread confusion. We need an uniform national moratorium. On addiction and on for closure. So very at least but the federal government should do during a pandemic and assure us that we won't lose our home during. Eight states currently have not implemented any statewide orders that would suspend evictions in for closures during the pandemic according to Princeton. I don't want to treat financial. Look at Rogers we'll all off from one that was moratorium. So it's also essential that federal government provide rent. We're urging that no less than a hundred billion dollars in red system to ensure the how stability. The country's most. For many homeowners under financial stress. The federal rescue package signed in March known as the cures act allows up to a year to skip board delay mortgage loan payments according to block the united data and analytics firm more than 3.4. Million homeowners will do just that skipping payments for the immediate future. But others without mortgages backed by the federal government are left uncover. Well card joins us now live from Los Angeles so will what should tend to can't afford to pay their rent do at this point. Well Lindsey the best thing that anybody can do is actually sit down and talk to their landlord or their lender these are tough times for everybody's are few extra day if you explain your situation. Been icing may be willing to work with you to negotiate. Your rent moving forward. And what about those renters who are being threatened at this point one eviction. While we're hearing about that across the country state leaders say there are already dealing with slum lords people or threatening eviction. On their ten is the best thing you can do is to know your local and your state laws these are different all across the country soaked get on line figure out exactly what the laws are for you because landlords have been known to tell you one thing but the law maybe. The exact opposite buttons at some helpful information there will car thanks so much.

