Transcript for COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins

Distribution advisors Kobe nineteen vaccine has begun. The first shipments leaving Pfizer's manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo Michigan. Today is spend the most extraordinary. Experience of my career this vaccines today. I gives us the promise and light at the end of that tunnel. FedEx and UPS handling the deliveries to 636. Locations. Those deliveries expected to ride Monday a hundred and the refi sites 425. On Tuesday. And other 66 site on Wednesday. These sites all hospitals and other major hubs with ultra cold priests are capabilities. That Monday would be a better first day for the launch because it's a regular business day so you could insure that all the administration's sites were fully staffed. And all of them are open. The vaccine will be paired with kits containing syringes alcohol slobs solution to dilute the vaccine safety gear and vaccine reminder cards. These deliveries cannot come soon enough for overburdened health care systems. Nationwide more than a 108000. Americans now being treated for the virus in the hospital. A 10% increase since December 1. Health care workers will be among the first people vaccinated so were. I was that are clarity to two individuals that in caring for Coke at nineteen on the front lines. Memorial Hermann healthcare says Gary Busey has been preparing for their ultra cool freezers at practice and administering the vaccine. But recent polls have found between 25 and 40% of Americans are not willing to be backs and needed. We need to address their fears and concerns. I'm we need to roll this out in a way that provides confidence to people but we also need to be trains. Health officials say it could take several months to get everyone vaccinated. Urge Americans to continue wearing masks and practice social decency. Doreen shocked ABC news policy insulates.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.