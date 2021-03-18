Transcript for COVID cases on the rise in 15 states

Screen infectious disease specialist an ABC news medical contributor doctor Todd Eller and for more on all this. Doctor Todd good morning so in California amusement parks are set to open next month but the state parks and attractions association which is it just roller coaster riders. Not screen now one how realistic is that in two will limit indifference and limiting this radical news. Diane why can't figure out if you're more the roller coaster than she cops are. Santa along I know this is this is absurd you can't have. Kids on roller coaster on the can't scream at me I start screaming before I got for the ride even so you don't. The good news is good news is we're hearing that the density and partially last they're gonna be our society they're going to be masked police and distancing so I'll. I'm Goodwin with that you don't dared her to general principles but of course you can keep kids from screaming like going incorporated crews removing and saying you know onscreen. Knack for on the rollercoaster an antique that I need to scream to guess an all out while we're doing and on ash now I'm case numbers are going. In fifteen states do we know why is it variance is it loosening restrictions a combination. Yeah I do think it's a combination district is loosening restrictions I think is some of the pandemic and he we heard people talking about earlier segment and at the bottom line is he you know we're doing very well. Vaccination right but still only two thirds of the elderly are received our first post that means 13 of them haven't received any dose is most people in the United States still haven't been vaccinated so I think we still have to be measured we can't let our guard down too quickly. And then act as more people do get vaccinated travel starting to take Europe is now considering a komen passport. For residents to travel throughout the block what kind of an impact do you think coded passports. Could have and it is something we'll see catching on in other areas. I didn't think so I remember we got an after natural direction we were wondering if we're gonna get Cheryl larger community passport that didn't work because not enough from us we're getting. Those positive antibodies but after vaccination we could show immunity passport is predicting that makes sense especially with global or domestic travel what we're trying to really. You know bring him down this pandemic but it has to be done and equitably and ethically what I mean by that is let's shake your state does not. Allowing general population be vaccinated and you are dying family member we have. Have to make exceptions we have to have a temporary immunity passport rules for people like or if you're allergic to the first dose of the vaccine after serious allergy we have to allow people trouble against of their opted exception. When you anticipated my next question what happens if you're not eligible yet and you hostage travel are they talking about making exceptions. Like that. They are mean there are then didn't did absolutely they're talking about exceptions to this will have to see how this. Digital immunity passport rules out is going to be complicated. Right actor Eller and always great to have you thank you. He too.

