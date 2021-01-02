Transcript for COVID vaccine and new variants

Out to the latest on the corona virus the winter storm that's hitting the East Coast is delaying vaccinations for thousands of people closing vaccination sites in at least. Seven states but across the country the pace of vaccinations is starting to pick up. As the US works to blunt the spread of several more those. Contagious. In more contagious new variants of the virus Sar Jens Longman is joining us now from London. With the latest on those string specifically. That's south African variant James. Yeah a lot of people here not give their where does come from I think is one of their question and they are really concerned about whether the vaccines are going to work so can you tell us about that. Terry I think it's what preoccupied as are solely idea that we finally got a vaccine but the virus could have mutated so far away from the original one. At the box vaccines are useless thing that's really important to say the vaccines are not used to stay T seem to be combating these areas. They're very it's a really really important because the longer it takes virus circulates in a population the more likely more variance come out and don't further away if you like from the original virus. They clause of the celebrity important what is being done to try to sequence. Got virus to account how many these mutations that rock and or to stop them an important new about a vaccine to do about it's lost about released on the south Africans who Regina leader reiterated strain. Which according to data analyses is now accounting for 90%. Of the new cases of the corona virus and I spoke to said he Abdul Karim is she it to myself Africa's version of doctors out sheets. And the all important question vaccines how to stop the milestone not. And he had this to say on the best kinds of vaccines to combat. These near their instruments and. Don't fully understand. Why some vaccines may be efficacious against the new data into not does not. Those taxes that seems to be important. Is balloon animal antibodies. I don't candidates invited vaccine. Arraignment scenes. Generate any highly literally and herald. The highest funerals received from cheating should. As we are there vaccines generally machine literally rules of Antigua. Find what you're not only six times more antibodies. Neutralized by Otis. You can imagine met. Uzbeks scenes that generally high and minerals of immunity. Object lewd. So not all vaccines are created equal are off certain vaccines was a best combating these variants. And that is the all important resource of the big manufacturers need. In order to adjust their vaccines trade as based is. And get everyone protected guards. Absolutely that's a really interest in look. At this virus this particular mutation which could be there with the with the world's. Understanding on and so what can you tell us about. Vaccinations the UK where you are US where I am we're doing OK how is the race to vaccinated people playing out. In the developing world. It got destroyed anyway in Britain debate councilman bar for everybody in this country 13% Carnie it's difficult to population has already vaccinated she's number achieve success. Thoughts. Professor Kareem was very quick points out but it the vaccine is not going to the rest of the world quickly enough. And until everybody has the vaccine no one it's really safe a big step forward jewels president biting bite and signing off. The World Health Organization. On his first and office that's not just about being part of some organization which understands. The corona virus that's it's actually part of an organization which funds and supports comebacks which makes Scholl that police she should vaccine manufacturers Liza Madonna and others are now it. Another box as well. Are off bolster Sheila pulled a ball I huge quantities of the vaccine. For the developing world so that the richer countries don't take all the stock which is what happens. During the first way. And and achieve and listen to what he has to say he's very very serious about the problem all the developing world's going. I'm now just. I didn't mean what I don't think that it is most is Jesse. It is really enrich vaccines have been an even beat us to do their work. Yeah. And you didn't stood me. He isn't really. Fundamental understanding. Of and I wondered how she can imagine. And that these greens are vaccinated population that they are going to be seeing. You. The minister who about seeing news. He only knew were being inside. The residence of Beatles is a recipe for dessert. After losing to bow. Will go it was so nice but I don't know Asian. So. I'm going to lose or. You know to do so gloomy season hasn't yet been rooting yeah and as. We. Always support. Iraq's needs seven billion dollars to be able to do its work its need to act. But he was telling me that that plan is to get about 20% of the developing world fascinated by the end of 20/20 one some long long road. In a pandemic we are literally all in this together. James London Longman in London thanks very much.

