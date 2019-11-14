3 cows believed to have been washed out to sea found

More
The cows swam up to 5 miles to escape the storm surge of Hurricane Dorian.
0:16 | 11/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 cows believed to have been washed out to sea found
Three caps that were believed to be washed out to sea near hurricane Dorian. Have been found along the outer banks how about that they apparently. Wound up there after swimming up to five miles to escape the storm surge back in September counterpart overheard that live on one of the items.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"The cows swam up to 5 miles to escape the storm surge of Hurricane Dorian. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67010689","title":"3 cows believed to have been washed out to sea found","url":"/US/video/cows-believed-washed-sea-found-67010689"}