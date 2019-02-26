Coyote treks across frozen lake

More
Drone footage follows a coyote's gorgeous journey across a vast frozen Lake Michigan.
1:27 | 02/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coyote treks across frozen lake
Now. We're seeing. A. Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61329906,"title":"Coyote treks across frozen lake","duration":"1:27","description":"Drone footage follows a coyote's gorgeous journey across a vast frozen Lake Michigan.","url":"/US/video/coyote-treks-frozen-lake-61329906","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.