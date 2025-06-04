Crane collapse kills 2 construction workers in Florida

Two people were killed after a crane collapsed at a construction site in Merritt Island, Florida, on Wednesday, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC News.

June 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live