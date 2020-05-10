Crimson moon rises over Mt. Shasta

More
An eerie red moon rose over Mt. Shasta due to smoke from wildfires in California that continued to rage in the northern part of the state.
0:58 | 10/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crimson moon rises over Mt. Shasta
Now. I mean. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"An eerie red moon rose over Mt. Shasta due to smoke from wildfires in California that continued to rage in the northern part of the state.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73434288","title":"Crimson moon rises over Mt. Shasta","url":"/US/video/crimson-moon-rises-mt-shasta-73434288"}