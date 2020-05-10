Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Crimson moon rises over Mt. Shasta
Now. I mean. Yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:58","description":"An eerie red moon rose over Mt. Shasta due to smoke from wildfires in California that continued to rage in the northern part of the state.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73434288","title":"Crimson moon rises over Mt. Shasta","url":"/US/video/crimson-moon-rises-mt-shasta-73434288"}