-
Now Playing: Lemur stolen from San Francisco Zoo found
-
Now Playing: Hawaii opens up to vacationers after lifting COVID restrictions
-
Now Playing: Amazon Prime Day helped small, medium-sized businesses
-
Now Playing: Chris Christie speaks out after contracting COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Social media crackdown on conspiracy groups
-
Now Playing: Presidential candidates in dueling town halls
-
Now Playing: New warnings as COVID infections, hospitalizations rise in US
-
Now Playing: Biden and Trump face off with stark contrast in dueling town halls
-
Now Playing: Aly Raisman does these 5 things to protect her mental health
-
Now Playing: Transform your nails this Halloween with these WEB-tastic designs
-
Now Playing: Wildfires spike amid changing climate
-
Now Playing: Mother of Ronald Greene: 'It's horrific I can't close my eyes and not see my son'
-
Now Playing: Teacher built free library in her garage for her students
-
Now Playing: Stimulus stalemate leaves economy on the brink
-
Now Playing: C-SPAN suspends political editor indefinitely after Twitter feed debacle
-
Now Playing: 13 injured in boat explosion
-
Now Playing: Grandfather pleads guilty in case of toddler’s fatal fall on cruise ship
-
Now Playing: New COVID-19 study on airplanes reveals importance of masks ahead of holiday travels
-
Now Playing: Republicans, Democrats campaign in central Florida retirement community The Villages