Critical fire danger expected in California Friday

Wind gusts could reach 30 to 55 mph from California to Colorado and red flag warnings have been issued for parts of Northern and Southern California.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Critical fire danger expected in California Friday
An opera looking your Friday whether. Mother nature will not be helping crews fighting wildfires in Colorado and California today winds up to fifteen miles an hour. We'll be pushing the flames meanwhile. A new government forecast says winter will be warmer than usual for most of the country. It will be colder than normal from the northeast to the northern plains and drier than usual across the south. Checking today's temperatures sixty's in the northeast and northwest Phoenix tops 100 again Chile around the Great Lakes 45 in Indianapolis.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

