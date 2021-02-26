Transcript for Cross country storms bringing snow, wind, rain

I'm an alpha looked at your Friday whether. Southern California gets a break today after powerful winds blew over workshops on the freeways east of Los Angeles. Those winds also hampered crews fighting a local fire that damaged. Three homes. Looking at the radar more heavy rain and snow today in the Pacific northwest up to three feet of snow could fall in the mountains through this weekend. And more storms today across the south Atlantic gets a sixty degrees today seasonably chilly in the northeast and around the Great Lakes and low seventies. Or the southwest 57 Albuquerque.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.