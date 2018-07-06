Transcript for CrossFit gym closes after Pride Month workout canceled

The door is locked crossed it infiltrate is closed the silent or says it will no longer operate its business at this location. Leaving former members looking for new gyms attacked the owner of nearby across BGM says everyone is welcome. And I think it just kind of really back faction and are expecting at backlash. After one of the owners of cross fit infiltrate canceled a pride themed work out saying true health forever can only be found within humility not pride. Russell Berger an executive with crossed it ain't the parent company of the crusted brand started tweeting. He accepted a way they were you know saying you know he was totally OK with that. One of burgers tweets said. Thank you cross that infiltrate for standing by your convictions and refusing to celebrate San by hosting an Indy try to work out. In in the tweet with. Hash tag cross fit and that's just gonna kill across that we're all within hours crossed it had its own tweet saying. The statements made today by Russell Berger do not reflect the views of cross fifteenth. For this reason his employment with cross fate has been terminated. A small community and it is so and I about things an eclectic. But in this. Part of the immediate fallout for crossed it infiltrate was many members and employees quit. A lot of the link to Crosby Knapp town we are open to all people regardless of you know race religion sexual orientation in her characteristic that he lives vice goes when the owners and says they have at a few people from it would create showing up workout. He had been very open about saying you know we're welcome for people to carry out be a part of our community or Ecstasy at our community it's been. And even designed T shirts in support of pride are now talent go with it rained out background and designers pretty cool. For members of the LG BTQ community like Quinn Cain. Those are the types of gestures that really mean a lot this says that we do have support here in the community for who we are reporting in downtown Indianapolis Graham hunter RTV six.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.