Transcript for Crowds flock to George Floyd Square one year after his death

Rallied across the country this weekend to honor the life of George Floyd ahead of tomorrow's one year anniversary of his murder by a Minneapolis police officer. Members of the Floyd family led marches through Houston Brooklyn in Minneapolis yesterday and more events are expected tomorrow. ABC's outs for Shea is live from George Floyd square this morning Alex what are things like they're right now. Hey Diane good morning to you so it's OK we got here about an hour ago when I can tell you hi that sad we. Just orient you were at a quarter of this church parking lot which behind me is a cub foods the the gas station it is right to my right here we pulled up. It was up a makeshift church ceremony things were pretty peaceful is very chill. Not what I'm very quickly you're reminded that this is an autonomous zone and everything from from trap. Traffic enforcement to its we've been road repairs are being handled by the community here there's a gentleman who's actually been going around. Patching potholes in the street which. Which is something that was not happening this this time last year so. It's definitely a different tone from when we're here. This time last year. Complex so overall this morning and leading into tomorrow it's. Then it's been pretty quiet. And outs I know you're also there covering the Derrick children trial was theory of been like since the trial ended and children was convicted and. Well look so we're obviously whenever that verdict was read out side there was hazy sense of achievement since. Of I don't wanna see relief flights wipes out some sort of accomplishment for me. For for all the rallies and all the things that the folks here have been pulled testing and advocating for but. I will say that there is still very much of eighty focus from the community here. On some some federal sentencing of both of those national police reform and and that obviously is something that hasn't happened yet and so. I think while while they are easy calm demeanor here. Certainly some of the other activities we've seen over the weekend both here and elsewhere in the country and in certainly. Some of the things we'll see on later today and then also into tomorrow will be pushing again for report that national debt national legislation. And Alex tomorrow marks that one year since George -- death but we all parties on events there over the weekend so what's planned for today. Both so Diane this is day 2000. Three a programming. We know that there a couple of panels. They're scheduled for later today. The the mother of the era garner Gwen Carr also Sabrina Fultz and streamline Martin's mother. And appearance of the Donte' right will be participating. With those as well and then later this evening there is at a rally and jobs and in a march press conference scheduled insane. Hall with the lead girlfriend. George floored. And Alex and president Biden is also set to host some members. Floyd's family at the White House tomorrow. His goal is to have a police reform bill passed by tomorrow as well what's the status on that bill. Both so Diane that was obviously president Biden's goal by the democratic lawmakers have already signaled that they don't think they're gonna meet this deadline of having. Legislation on his desk. By eight tomorrow I can tell you that side congresswoman. Here in bass is optimistic. Brightly she has said that a bipartisan bill will be available soon biting it's it's it's not going to be tomorrow. Now we know that house Tim's passing Georgia boy justice and policing act in March. God did among other things gains no knock warrants bands choke holds create a national registry. For police misconduct and also. Looks to and qualified immunity but that last point is something that a lot of Republicans have taken issue with. No they proposed to build their own but Democrats have said that doesn't go far enough but if you can we look at the overall impact. Cloves of these protests surrounding George Floyd Rihanna Taylor last year. Here's a marker. At the circle so yeah things are being worked out of the federal level but if you look at the overall impact data from the National Conference of State Legislatures. Shows at least 82 bills that have been cut enacted across 22 states. They deal which. Police reforms and also transparency so that is definitely something. Knives had to be looked at the totality. Both of these marches and rallies over the last year. Current accounts for show and live from George Floyd's crowd thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.