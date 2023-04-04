Crowds gather outside Manhattan courthouse ahead of Trump’s arraignment

Former President Donald Trump is expected to face more than two dozen charges in connection with a hush-money payment he made to Stormy Daniels in the runup to the 2016 election.

April 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live