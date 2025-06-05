Crucial step toward building moon colony

A private space exploration company based in Japan, ispace, wants to see people living on the moon by 2040.

June 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live