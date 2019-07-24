Transcript for CT mom Jennifer Dulos still missing after 2 months

It's been two months since Jennifer do lost disappeared. A police are investigating more than 12100 tips in search of the fifty year old today family and friends issued a statement saying quote we miss her beyond words. It said her children were doing well surrounded by love and support. And asked anyone with information to contact police lewis' husband and his girl from pleaded not guilty to charges of hampering the investigation.

