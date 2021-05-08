Transcript for Cuomo accuser to file lawsuit, lawyer says

Now have a fit it DA that is asking for information from. The attorney general's office us Eagle County as well as all the Manhattan Nassau and Westchester counties they're all asking for victims to come for a nap. We did I hear from Governor Cuomo yesterday but we certainly. Her from almost every one else in the Democratic Party state democratic chairman Jay Jacobs is one of the governor's closest allies now calling. On him to resign in a poll taken by the Associated Press they shows that 82. 82 of the assembly's 118. Members have said that they won't authorize an impeachment trial only 76 votes are needed. Asked for the victims Lizzie Boylan was the first to accuse Governor Cuomo now her attorney is speaking out after the report was released by the attorney general's office. They are not waiting on the assembly or district attorneys across New York to take action they are going after the governor and civil courts. RNC the governor and his son and his co consider what we think that bothers me the most about this is. How little he won't work in concert with the governor. In order to discredit Lindsay no you shouldn't even go. People had suspicions are people who are the governor's office last. Everywhere room immediately he not against sure. Did everything they could discredit this very brave or. One Marist poll released yesterday shows 59% of voters in New York who want Obama to resign now only 32%. Say they he should actually serve out his term ask for this district attorney's they are now. Looking into those claims Amy victims succumbed Ford at one in particular they are looking to come forward is that. Female state trooper that the AG's report found. Was harassed by governor Paul mile but so far she has not stepped forward.

