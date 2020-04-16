Cuomo emphasizes need of federal support for more testing

More
The governor's focus on "flattening the curve" appears to be working, even as New York state now has more reported cases than any country outside the U.S.
4:35 | 04/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cuomo emphasizes need of federal support for more testing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:35","description":"The governor's focus on \"flattening the curve\" appears to be working, even as New York state now has more reported cases than any country outside the U.S.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70175118","title":"Cuomo emphasizes need of federal support for more testing","url":"/US/video/cuomo-emphasizes-federal-support-testing-70175118"}