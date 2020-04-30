Cyberpunk suit designed for concertgoers

More
The futuristic suit is being developed by Los Angeles-based Production Club.
1:02 | 04/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cyberpunk suit designed for concertgoers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"The futuristic suit is being developed by Los Angeles-based Production Club.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70441384","title":"Cyberpunk suit designed for concertgoers","url":"/US/video/cyberpunk-suit-designed-concertgoers-70441384"}