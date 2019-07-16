Transcript for Dad dies trying to rescue children from rough waters

Ed up oh. Somebody died yet but I. But tragic afternoon in rightful beach Sunday as a father loses his life trying to save his children from a dangerous situation in the ocean. Andre Nell was on the beach and called 911 as the situation unfold. Sore area African American gentleman sprinting down the beach. Dove into the ward and he went straight for the for the for the kid that was in the ward and that's when things to determine the worst. That academic he's. And there are they dragging somebody in right. Caught. After about thirty or forty minutes of CPR Johnny Bench could not be revived his widowed Don says the family is in shock and denial. Both Don and LC that area of the beaches Nazi. Judy is not visible during high tide and noses to sign warning about it were blown away in hurricane math and never replaced. Talk. Touched your. And Nell says he believes the closest lifeguard stand is too far away within minutes ago lifeguard station right yet there was a lifeguard station right here yesterday this would not have happened.

