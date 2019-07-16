Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Dad of missing pregnant postal worker speaks out
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:24","description":"\"I just want my baby to come home, along with my grandbaby that I never got to meet,\" Joseph Coles said at a news conference on Monday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64366697","title":"Dad of missing pregnant postal worker speaks out","url":"/US/video/dad-missing-pregnant-postal-worker-speaks-64366697"}