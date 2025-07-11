Dad opens up on moment Texas floods swept away his beloved daughter

Malaya Grace Hammond, 17, was headed to summer camp at the time. Her remains were recovered on Monday, her father said.

July 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live