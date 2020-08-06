Transcript for Dad’s review of toddler daughter’s restaurant goes viral

enough A father's review of his toddler daughter's restaurant has gone viral. You'll see why very soon. He pointed out her so-so service on social media, while still calling for support of black businesses, saying, been waiting on my order to get done for 45 minutes and I'm the only customer here. She was making food progress at first, then she stopped for 20 minutes to go watch "Paw patrol". He added, overall the customer service could be better but the cook is a cutie, so I'll give her another chance. Guess what, he's here to tell us all about pit Chris Kyle joins us now from Detroit. Thank you so much for being with us. You got ava right there on your lap. Your post has been shared all over social media. What made you write that review of ava's restaurant in the first place? I just thought it would be, you know, something that would be funny, would be cute. I just wanted to share a positive message as well. The overall picture of it, my daughter's always playing in the kitchen, I like to join her just to kind of get her imagination going, because she watches us in the kitchen regularly. I thought it was something that the world needed during this hard time. I was watching y'all getting ready for this shot. I was grinning from ear to ear. She's not even 2. Does she have any idea that she's now a viral star? She's 18 months. I think she may have an idea that she's a viral star. Walking down the street a few times and we had a few cars stop and say, oh, my god, you're the people from the internet. So, and then the last time it happened, ava stopped and started clapping. At the end of the post, you remind everyone to support black businesses, what is your hope, what good do you hope could come out of these posts? Absolutely. I'm an entrepreneur myself. I think a lot of times in the black community, when we are entrepreneurs, we have a shorter tolerance and a shorter patience with customer service and we don't allow each other the opportunity to mess up and then, you know, still return and support that business. So, you know, I wanted to use the posts not only as a funny and a cute thing, but I wanted to drive that message home. When a black business messes up let's still support them as we do with these big corporations and franchises. I love how busy ava is there, is she doing dishes back there, keeping a clean kitchen it looks like? Yeah, I think she's cooking us -- she's getting ready to cook us some breakfast. That sounds amazing. Chris, thank you so much for sharing your beautiful daughter with us and I hope she can make a huge difference in how we all treat each other. Really appreciate it today. Thank you. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.