Transcript for Daily COVID infections up 145% since earlier this month

This morning the CDC is under pressure to revisit its code in nineteen guidance once again after a leading group of pediatricians Monday called for students to mask up when schools reopened for the fall know that there are. Lots of kids in her village school buildings are younger than twelve and not yet eligible to be in hinge the American academy of pediatrics is going against CDC recommendations. Telling parents that students and teachers should Wear masks this fall regardless of vaccine status. The American academy of pediatrics you know there are thoughtful group. Analyze the situation and if they feel that that's the way to go I think that's reasonable thing to do. It comes as the highly contagious delta vary it fuels a spike in infections across the country. Health officials say nearly all new infections and deaths are among unvaccinated people really Barbara recognize that what well children thankfully don't get as severely ill as a needles due on racial and how can still can't fight sick behind over 161000 hospitalizations. Of children on the bench as this is an intense leading cause of death Arquette and last year. In Vail Arizona students are returning to class this week with no masks required after much debate among the school board and parent. It's last show a certainly a challenge but we are excited. To open up normal as norm once possible. And now a federal judge citing a possible precedent for college students after ruling that Indiana University can require students to show proof of vaccination. Judges are expected to rule soon on similar lawsuits against other universities. In the meantime on Wall Street with concerns about the delta barely growing the Dow Monday posted its worst day since October. Investors fear new restrictions could be on the way. And over the weekend and Mississippi which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country for the biggest jump in Kobe cases since February.

