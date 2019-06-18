Now Playing: Suspect in Dallas court shooting identified

Now Playing: Gunman wearing tactical gear allegedly fired shots at Dallas federal courthouse

Now Playing: Trump to kick off 2020 campaign

Now Playing: New video in confrontation between Phoenix cops and young family

Now Playing: Facebook launches new digital currency

Now Playing: Doctor who treated shark attack survivor on her life-saving surgery

Now Playing: New York allows undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses

Now Playing: More troops to head to Mideast as Iran tensions rise

Now Playing: Dallas federal court gun battle

Now Playing: Florida woman found dead along highway, sheriff asking public for help

Now Playing: News headlines today: June 18, 2019

Now Playing: Trump set to kick off re-election campaign in Florida

Now Playing: Spider-Man cleans rooftop in Florida

Now Playing: New video released in family's viral police encounter

Now Playing: Politician's friend, former staffer charged in her murder

Now Playing: Teen recalls terrifying shark attack

Now Playing: Robert Downey Jr. sends special message to teen shark attack victim

Now Playing: Turbulence sends flight attendant into the ceiling

Now Playing: Deadly floods, mudslides as storms move across the country