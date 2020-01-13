Transcript for Dallas schools to upgrade security following basketball game shooting

What started as a physical arts altercation at the basketball game last Saturday night. Between two or schools. The fisticuffs turned in to. Some gum violence and sold to people injured and has been well chronicled. On that we had a former student. Eighteen years old. Who had withdrawal from our schools and was going to a chart local charter school. Who was injured. By a weapon. We also have a very very brave female officer who was hit. And she is recovering well. And so her recovery looks to be a full recovery. The former student his sit his injuries very significant. And understand that you know our thoughts and prayers are with everybody is weak he goes to that recovery. But we're also grateful if you saw the video and many of us did. How quick are. Low a police department. Dallas safety police department that was in the stadium responded. To minimize the situation that occurred could have been much worse. We want to thank him for their support. Also want to be very clear. Please do not blame sock and please do not blame Kimball what is this was totally out of their control. Extracurricular activities has been a district goal for the last several years. And we encourage kids to be there and it wasn't just the players as you saw the video we saw cheerleaders Grambling we saw parents program. Or about 650. People in the Reno when it happened. This was an incident. Has spilled over from the community but we cannot. Absolve our responsibility because it happen on our watch on our property. Been educator long term have been in Dallas alone time. And what's really disappointing to me. Is that the public schools and mop personal history. Of being the student for eleven years ten years in Dallas being a teacher for eight years in a coach. Ambien superintendent now for eleven years. Those kind of this troops. The truce is that. Those activities ham happen off campus. That truce is now over because it now spilled over onto our campus. Which makes this even. Much more difficult. But socked in Campbell or not the blame there are bystanders. Just like everybody else who was involved in this altercation. Go forward we will finish the basketball game. These are tune historic programs. They've both won state championships they're both in the top twenty in the state. It was a minute 31 left in the game that game will resume this afternoon at 2 o'clock. That forced to field a neutral site the game will not be open to the public the students have been allowed to invite their parents. And we will be there. So that these students can finish this game. Has very high stakes for a bill as they try to pursue state basketball championship. But we also want to do it under controlled environment. Right now we have counseling for the students as students over the field house right now. As you could tell. The trauma that they incurred as. The game was. Coming down to the end. So we will. Going forward. We will implement some very significant. Changes to a protocols. Yes we want a key is to be involved. In and so we're gonna have to make some adjustments because of this crisis. Sokol forward there will be no bags. Purses. Our backpacks allowed are stating. We will now. Unfortunately we don't have enough metal detectors to put men and by the way were also decentralizing. Our competition. We are meant having more games at our jails Conrad Adams. Phil Chris and very in the very near future south oak cliff and Carter will be playing games at home games. However we do have ones that we can use that we will utilize. As a more stringent protocol. As we prepare for these games. I go to the maverick games a lot and I have to go to Google's security. Issues like they do use you notices very labor intensive when you walk in the mavericks game and how long it takes you get through there. But it is what it is and we have to rethink our protocols. We're gonna implement some measures. As soon as tomorrow. We have a lot of ball games on Tuesday. We have a lot of ball games this week. Both boys and girls and we have multiple facilities. So we utilize the best resources that we have to try to handles. Also. Going forward we will have some a few long term things. That will lead to convene. And working with some people about weapons detection devices. Don't get a task force. And since now the Japan that we need today. Be. More intentional. Our interface with the game intervention units. Some of the gang issues that are occurring in our community. And we need to have a task force to. As the mayor has taken this matter seriously as our police chief as mayor. Taken as matters seriously. Then. We twos will need to do but also want to thank. The Dallas Police Department. Their very quick action. Helped us. It is. Apprehend the suspect. And the suspect is in. Custody. And I'm very disappointed tell you that it is one of our students. And so. It does create a lot of another layer of complexity. And so. And it does. Mixture. We are required now to renewed focus and take this matter as seriously as we have taken them it wasn't enough and now we got to do more. And so. I do appreciate BP. Home for their quick action. I also want to say that there were some brave individuals. There's this culture of do not snitch. But because of the media coverage. And the photographs that we had we had some people identify. The suspects almost immediately. And we're lack we tell our students. He sees something he say he did say something and you deuce on. And made this one. Occurred because people stepped up in this that we cannot have this in our back York.

