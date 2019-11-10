Dangerous wildfire breaks out in California

More
Thousands of acres have been burned by the fire, causing mandatory evacuations.
6:42 | 10/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dangerous wildfire breaks out in California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:42","description":"Thousands of acres have been burned by the fire, causing mandatory evacuations.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66215580","title":"Dangerous wildfire breaks out in California","url":"/US/video/dangerous-wildfire-breaks-california-66215580"}