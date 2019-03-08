Dapper dog sports stellar 'stache

The pup is looking for a forever home at the Hearts & Bones Rescue in Dallas, Texas.
0:46 | 08/03/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dapper dog sports stellar 'stache
We are alive and Dallas animal services in the Stanley and obvious and mom. Show stare at me I'm eleven happy news. And BA. They're getting they're Boston ponson gave her a few weeks and then again travel to New York to find him or her home. So stay tuned for more updates on the Stanley.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

