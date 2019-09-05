Darlie Routier's sister remembers seeing her after brutal stabbing attack

"She was asking why, God?" After a brutal knife attack that left Routier's sons dead and Routier herself in surgery, her sister Danelle Stahl recalls arriving at the hospital and learning the news.
Transcript for Darlie Routier's sister remembers seeing her after brutal stabbing attack
I remember as I walked in to the Baylor emergency room. And that's my medical maintenance guy and his intense. And he broke into Charlie's house. So he hands. Children boys and analysts huge turning currently. And we don't know currently is can make it. She had a gash on her arm that cat to the bone. And she had to slash across her throat that very narrowly missed her carotid artery. She very nearly died. I remember him when she came out of surgery. And they told us that she was stable. It's never gonna header in the intensive care unit because those. And now and I'm that she had lost they wanted to TU it really monitor her closely. Oh and it was the safest place for her. We were asked to release time and she was a little bit groggy from just having this are treating. And cheese. One incident touched the boy's picture and just crying and crying. And she was. Him why not why not always spot my voice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

