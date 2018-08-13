Transcript for Data recorder recovered from wreckage of stolen, crashed plane

This is where Richard Russell 75 minute rogue airplane flight came to an end. This is catch on island here in the south Puget Sound or about. Thirty miles or so southwest of Seattle proper there are not a lot of people that live on this island which is a good thing less than. Two dozen people lived here and Russell crash this airplane. Army more on populated side. What is not clear is whether that crash was intentional or an accident what investigators say was intentional. Was when Russell the stole that airplane Friday night from sea tac airport flying through this area. For about somebody five minutes people saw him. Doing barrel rolls flying upside down attempting loops all sorts of things that they knew simply were not normal including. The F to fifteen fighter jets that were following him closely behind. One of the big questions now is how did a member of the horizon airlines ground crew who does not have a pilot's license. Acquire enough knowledge to get an airplane. Off the ground. When talking to controllers Russell said that he played video games that he didn't really need much help flying because. He had had a video game experience what's not clear is whether. He was also talking about flying flight simulators that's all part of the investigation right now. The other big question is. How did someone in the post 9/11 era steal an airplane. From one of the world's busiest airports. Clayton send LA BC news off kept try an island near Seattle.

